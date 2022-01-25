PlayStation Plus Free Game for February Could Be Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game

Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for the month of February. This should change this week, and next week, on February 1, the games should roll out. Ahead of the official reveal, we may already know what one of these free games is. The information doesn’t come the way of a leak or an industry insider like it usually does, but rather a simple observation.

Sony hasn’t announced when February’s free PlayStation Plus games will be made available, but it’s always the first Tuesday of the month. If this pattern holds, the games will release on February 1, and right now, there’s only one game slated for release on February 1 and that’s Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection.

In 2021, PlayStation gave PlayStation Plus subscribers a few day-one releases throughout the year, and we expect the same to happen in 2022. What makes Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection’s inclusion even more likely is the fact that PlayStation has already worked with Square Enix to get the first game, Life if Strange, into the hands of PlayStation Plus back in 2017.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, if they already gave Life is Strange away for free nearly five years ago, why would they give Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection away for free? Good question, but it ignores the fact that Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection is a collection comprised of two games. The other game is Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, a prequel to Life is Strange, and a game that has never been given away via PlayStation Plus.

The final point, in this case, is the fact that the series has a history of releasing on Friday, not Tuesdays, which makes this February 1 release peculiar, unless, of course, it’s in order to facilitate a PlayStation Plus offering. That said, do you know what else is offered on February 1? The first two of February’s Games With Gold titles, which also haven’t been revealed yet.

As always, we will keep you updated. Both February's free PlayStation Plus games and February's free Xbox Live Gold games should be announced this week, and when they are, we will update you with everything you to know.