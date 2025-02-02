PS Plus Users Warned Time Is Running Out to Download Popular Capcom Game for Free

PlayStation Plus users have been warned that they have roughly a month left to play a popular Capcom game for free. Those with the standard tier of PlayStation Plus, PS Plus Essential, don’t need to worry about this deadline because this warning pertains to the Capcom game specifically leaving the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus in March 2025. And they don’t have to worry about this because they don’t have access to either of these libraries. PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers will want to pay attention though.

The Capcom game has not been formally announced to be departing PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium in March, however, we know it is leaving because all Capcom games leave 12 months after they are added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. This was originally discovered by Reddit user kayrakaanonline and has proven an accurate observation on several occasions over the past several months.

What Capcom game was added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium back in March of 2024 and is now going to leave in March 2025? Resident Evil 3 Remake, the 2020 remake of 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

While it is not as popular as the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 3 is still an essential part of the Resident Evil series. Thankfully, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium users have plenty of time to not just check it out but complete it. And this is because it is not very long. While completionists will need closer to 20 hours, it can be beaten in about six or seven hours.

Of course, take this prediction and warning with a grain of salt. That said, this has been the pattern for previous Capcom games in PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, and this has included Resident Evil games. And there is no reason to expect this to change, especially since it just happened with Resident Evil 2 last month.

