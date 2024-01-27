Free PlayStation Plus Game Dubbed "Amazing" by Subscribers Who Had Never Heard of It

You may want to play this game while it is free with PS Plus.

A free PlayStation Plus game is being labeled as amazing and being given chef kisses by subscribers who previously had never heard of it but decided to check it out after seeing the positive user reviews for the game. Sometimes critic and consumer tastes don't line up, but typically when a game has stellar user reviews its because it's resonating with the majority of those who play it. And that's exactly what one subscriber over on Reddit recently learned.

Taking to Reddit, they relayed their love for 2021's Inscryption, a game they had never heard before and a game they called both a "delight" and an "unexpected surprise." In fact, if you've played and enjoyed Slay the Spire, they recommend this game as a "must play."

"Inscryption is a delight," reads the post. "This game was an unexpected surprise. I stumbled upon it while browsing the PlayStation plus game catalog. Never heard of it before but decided to give it a try (5 star/ 4.3k reviews). Chefs kiss. If you enjoyed Slay the Spire this will be right up your alley! It's a must play in that case."

Typically a glowing review for a game on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page is going to be met with some pushback in the comments, but the majority of the comments have echoed the sentiment. One even labels the game as "amazing."

"Loved Inscryption and like many others would never have played if not for PS Plus and having never played any sort of card game before. I still go back and play post game, It's just really fun," reads one of these comments.

If all of this has piqued your interest, here's what you need to know. Inscryption is a roguelike deck-building game with horror elements from developer Daniel Mullins Games and publisher Devolver Digital. Released in 2021, it boasts an 87 on Metacritic.

If you decide to check out the game based on these user reviews, you should expect a game that is roughly 12 to 15 hours long, however completionists will need to sink about 25 hours into the game.

"From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."