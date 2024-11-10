PS Plus Subscribers Rumored to Lose Major Series Soon

PlayStation Plus members at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service might soon be losing access to a pretty notable franchise. Unlike the monthly PlayStation games that are added to PS Plus on a rotating basis, the PS Plus Game Catalog typically features the same titles for a more prolonged period. Still, the Game Catalog itself does get refreshed each month, which leads to various PS5 and PS4 games coming and going. Now, if new speculation is to be believed, it looks like one iconic series from Capcom could be departing this coming month.

According to Reddit user kayrakaanonline, it seems that the entirety of the Mega Man franchise could be removed from the PS Plus Game Catalog in December. The reason for this belief is based on Capcom’s history with games on PS Plus. Typically, Capcom strikes deals with PlayStation that result in its titles only being available on the Game Catalog for a period of one year. As such, given that in December 2023 Capcom brought over Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, and Mega Man 11 to PS Plus, it’s feasible that all of these games could exit the platform next month.

Outside of Mega Man, kayrakaanonline has provided some additional guesswork of what could be leaving PS Plus in the coming months. Sega’s Judgment was mentioned as a title that is likely to be removed soon, while Monster Hunter Rise was said to be sticking around until the first half of 2025.

Obviously, until PlayStation itself confirms any of these departures from PS Plus, it’s worth taking everything here with a grain of salt. On a long enough timeline, just about everything that appears on the Game Catalog will end up going away, so none of this should really be considered a shock. Still, if you’re hankering to play some Mega Man, you might want to do so sooner rather than later.

In addition, you can look to grab the monthly PS Plus games for November 2024 which include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Death Note: Killer Within.

[Thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle]