Free PS Plus Game In Your Library Is About to Disappear Forever

A free PlayStation Plus that has been in the library of PS4 and PS5 users since 2022 is about to be unplayable. In 2022, PlayStation gamers were treated to the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Neon White, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sonic Frontiers, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Those on PlayStation who weren't playing the newest PS4 and PS5 releases, may have been busy with that year's free PlayStation Plus games. One of these games was Hood: Outlaws & Legends, which was given out for free via PS Plus in April of that year. That said, those interested in checking it out hopefully have already because it is shutting down soon. In other words, it may be sitting in your library via PS Plus, but you won't be able to play it come February 18, 2025, because on that day the game is shutting down, rendering it unplayable.

"This has been a difficult but necessary decision, and we understand it may be disappointing," reads a statement about the shutdown. "The Hood teams deeply thank you for your support and dedication throughout this incredible adventure. We cherished every part of it and we hope your memories of Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be as treasured as ours."

For those unfamiliar with the game, Hood: Outlaws & Legends debuted back in 2021, a year before it was given out for free via PS Plus. Developed by Sumo Digital and published by Focus Entertainment, it released to middling reviews and seemingly soft sales. How well it sold exactly we don't know, but it is clear not enough people are playing it in the present to keep it alive.

Unlike some free PS Plus games, Hood: Outlaws & Legends was a free download. This means anyone with a PS Plus subscription was able to download, keep, and play the game for free as long as they maintained an active subscription. That said, because the game is online only, it doesn't matter if it is in your library; servers being taken offline renders the game unplayable.

