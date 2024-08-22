One of the Best Games Ever Released Is Now Free With PS Plus

One of the best games ever released according to both critics and consumers alike is now free with a PlayStation Plus subscription. The only catch is that the offer on PS4 and PS5 is limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Those with just a subscription to PS Plus Essential will need to upgrade their subscription in order to take advantage of this offer. More than this, the offer is only available for a limited time, however, PlayStation has not divulged the specifics of this window of opportunity. Based on previous, similar offers though, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers can expect to have free access to the PS4 and PS5 game in question for at least several months, if not much longer.

The mystery game hails from the year 2015, a year of many terrific games. Yet, the game in question is often considered the greatest game of this year, as evident by the fact it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards and more. More than this though, it is widely considered one of the greatest games ever released. This is especially true within its genre: RPG. Evidence of this is the fact it has a 94 on Metacritic.

If the dots haven’t connected yet, the game in question is CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which despite being almost a decade old, still holds up extremely well. This is especially true of the updated and upgraded PS5 version.

The only bad news here is that this is not for the Game of the Year edition, which means the game’s two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, are not included. Blood and Wine, in particular, is some of the best content the game has to offer. Even without the expansions though, there is dozens and dozens and dozens of hours of content on offer with just the base game, which you can read more about below:

“You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri – the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world,” reads an official pitch of the game.”

For more coverage on PlayStation Plus — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of he latest PS Plus deals — click here. Meanwhile, be sure to check out all of the other PS4 and PS5 games added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium alongside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, including: Cult of the Lamb, Ride 5, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, Watch Dogs 2, and Wild Hearts.