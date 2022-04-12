New PlayStation Plus Free Games Teased by Sony

PlayStation Plus is expanding, which means lots more “free” games are being added to the subscription service. The pertinent question is how many and of what quality. Well, according to PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan, Sony has gathered the participation of just about everybody, from big publishers to small indie teams. In total, PlayStation has collected over 200 partners for the expansion of PlayStation Plus, which Ryan claims will result in a “really strong” lineup.

“We have big publishers, we have small indie publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to put their content into PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong,” said Ryan speaking to the Official PlayStation Podcast.

Ryan is one of the kings of PR speak, so it’s always difficult to take what he says at face value, but there’s no PR spin to “200 partners.” 200 partners likely covers all the bases. Will it include Microsoft though, that’s the key question. Between its acquisitions of Bethesda and its upcoming acquisition of Activision, Xbox is now the publisher of games and series like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and a ton of other IP that would prior to these acquisitions would have filled up this newly expanded library. It remains to be seen if Microsoft is one of these 200 partners.

Without the inclusion of games from PlayStation itself on day-one of release, it’s hard to see this new expanded version of PlayStation Plus directly compete with Xbox Game Pass, but it doesn’t have to. PlayStation Plus already has more subscribers and looks set to rip a page out of the Nintendo Switch Online playbook more than the Xbox Game Pass playbook.

