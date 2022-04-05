New PlayStation Plus Free Games for April Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free video games for April 2022 are now officially available. As previously announced, the free titles included as part of PlayStation Plus for this month include Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. All three will be available to claim from now through May 2nd.

There are as usual some caveats to these freebies from PlayStation Plus. The three video games are only available to claim for a limited time and even then only by existing PlayStation Plus subscribers. Players that let PlayStation Plus lapse will no longer have access to claimed PlayStation Plus free video games in their library but will regain access when the subscription resumes. Additionally, while Hood: Outlaws & Legends is available to claim for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, both Slay the Spire and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated are for PS4 only.

This also marks the first batch of free PlayStation Plus games since PlayStation announced that it would combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus into a new tiered subscription service under the PlayStation Plus umbrella. Given that the new tiers have yet to launch, it doesn’t affect April’s freebies, but it is worth noting that the baseline PlayStation Plus subscription of today will eventually convert into a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription that includes all of the benefits PlayStation Plus subscribers currently have. That is all to say, grabbing these now means ensuring access to them when the new tiered subscriptions come out. Benefits are only being added into and not locked behind the upgraded tiers of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium.

As noted above, April 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games are officially Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. They are now available and will rotate out from the service on May 2nd. At this point, there is no telling what May’s free PlayStation Plus video games might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about the list for April 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games? Do any of them excite you particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!