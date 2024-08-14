PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for August 2024 Revealed

Sony has announced its new lineup of 15 games that will be joining PlayStation Plus this coming week. Currently, August’s free games for PS Plus have been live for a little over a week and include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. Now, those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service are about to get an injection of even more games, with one franchise, in particular, being the centerpiece of this month’s additions.

Set to go live on August 20th, ten new games will join the PS Plus Game Catalog for both Extra and Premium members. The biggest additions for this month happen to include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wild Hearts, and Cult of the Lamb. Beyond this, five different games from Bandai Namco’s Sword Art Online series will be coming to PS Plus, with one of these titles being locked to the Premium tier of the service. This is one of the largest injections of games from a single series that we’ve ever seen with PS Plus and makes nearly the entirety of the franchise available on the subscription platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the PS Plus Classics front for August, the TimeSplitters series is front and center. All three entries in the TimeSplitters franchise (TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect) are set to release across PS5 and PS4, marking the first major return of the series in nearly two decades. In addition, those with PlayStation VR headsets will gain access to Vacation Simulator, which is yet another VR title that Sony has added to PS Plus in recent months.

To get a look at the full lineup of titles joining PS Plus in August, you can find them attached below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS5, PS4)

Wild Hearts (PS5)

Cult of the Lamb (PS5, PS4)

Ride 5 (PS5)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5, PS4)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4)

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)