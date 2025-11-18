PlayStation Plus Is Losing 9 More Games in December 2025

Sony has announced that it will be removing nine games from PlayStation Plus next month in December 2025. As of today, the latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog have rolled out for Extra and Premium members. This month’s lineup includes the likes of Grand Theft Auto 5, Thank Goodness You’re Here, Pacific Drive, and Tomb Raider: Anniversary, just to name a few. And while December will bring with it more new games on PS Plus, these upcoming arrivals won’t come without some losses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, the “Last Chance to Play” section of PlayStation Plus was updated and now features nine titles that will expire midway through December. These removals are headlined by Battlefield 2042, Sonic Frontiers, and the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 3. Beyond these major AAA games, subscribers will also be losing out on a handful of VR titles that have been compatible with various PlayStation VR headsets over the years.

Here’s the full list of departures from PlayStation Plus in December:

Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4)

Grand Theft Auto 3: The Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)

Arcade Paradise VR (PS5)

Sonic Frontiers (PS5, PS4)

Forspoken (PS5)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PS5)

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (PS5, PS4)

Surviving Mars (PS4)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PS4)

All in all, this slate of departures isn’t too bad and shouldn’t end up frustrating subscribers. Battlefield 2042 being taken off of PS Plus is acceptable at this point, as Battlefield 6 just launched back in October. GTA 3 is also being replaced by GTA 5, and many of the VR-specific games were pretty niche to begin with. As for when all of these games will vanish, they’ll be taken off of PS Plus on December 16th.

Currently, we don’t yet know what games Sony will be adding to PS Plus in December 2025 in full. However, based on previous announcements that Sony made, SoulCalibur 3 is expected to be the flagship title added to the “Classics” catalog, which is only available to Premium subscribers. As for the rest of this slate, Sony shouldn’t announce what will hit the Game Catalog next month until December 10th.

As for this month’s free games for all tiers, subscribers can still download Stray, WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator from now until December 2nd, at which point the next rotation of freebies will begin.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!