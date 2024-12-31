PlayStation Plus Insider Reveals Games Leaving in Early 2025

2025 hasn’t begun just yet but we already have a good idea of which PlayStation Plus games will be leaving the service in the coming year. To this point, Sony has already confirmed that 11 PS Plus games will be departing the Game Catalog in January. This group includes games like Resident Evil 2, Just Cause 4, Life Is Strange, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. And while we don’t yet know what will be departing the following month in February, one PS Plus insider has given subscribers an idea of what to expect.

Coming by way of Reddit user u/kayrakaanonline, it has been speculated which games will be exiting PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2025. Historically, kayrakaanonline has been able to estimate which titles will leave PS Plus at certain times based on historical agreements between various third-party publishers and PlayStation. Assuming that history holds true once again in February, it would lead to quite a few high-profile PS5 and PS4 games being removed from the Game Catalog at once.

In a new post on Reddit, kayrakaanonline said that they expect The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Wild Hearts, and Outriders to all depart PS Plus in a little under two months. The reason for this belief is that EA tends to only sign six-month agreements for its games on PS Plus, which would result in Wild Hearts going away. The Outer Worlds is then going to reach the end of a 12-month stay on PS Plus, while Outriders will hit 24 months. Again, based on how Microsoft and Square Enix have operated in the past, it would suggest that both of these contractual stays on PS Plus will end in February.

Per usual, take this lineup with a grain of salt as Sony has yet to announce what will be leaving the PS Plus Game Catalog in February just yet. In fact, at the time of this writing, we don’t even know what the free monthly games for all tiers of PS Plus will be for January 2025. In all likelihood, though, this news should be dropping pretty soon so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook to learn more.

