PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for May 2025 Revealed

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for May 2025 have been revealed and they include some classics! PlayStation Plus is one of the best deals in gaming as players get access to a bunch of free games every single month, including ones that are free to keep so long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership. Players have racked up many hundreds of free games over the last decade or so, making it an incredible value. It wasn’t long before Xbox began replicating this as well with Games With Gold before ultimately embracing Xbox Game Pass, which forced PlayStation to up its game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few years ago, PlayStation added tiers to PlayStation Plus with the Extra and Premium tiers. These tiers give players access to a catalog of PlayStation Plus games that they can play on demand, similar to Xbox Game Pass or Netflix. Unfortunately, these games are rotating and aren’t to keep, so some of these PlayStation Plus games go away after a while. Nevertheless, PlayStation has done a good job of keeping this catalog up to date with awesome games, including PS2 classics and beloved multiplayer games. This ensures that fans of all kinds of games are always being treated to something good to play.

For May 2025, PlayStation has confirmed that a bunch of amazing games are coming to the Extra and Premium tiers of PS Plus. In total, ten games are being added to the PlayStation Plus catalog and there are some really good ones coming to the service.

Battlefield V tops the list as one of the most notable titles coming to the service as EA prepares to reveal Battlefield 6 later this summer. But there’s a wide mix of other games including a Five Nights at Freddy’s title, a collection of the STALKER games, and much more. There’s only one game being added to the Classics catalog for PlayStation Plus Premium members and it’s not exactly anything to gush over, but it’s something new to play at least.

Although some of these games are listed for PS5, they should all be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, ensuring that everyone can take advantage of the extensive catalog of games that PlayStation has made available.

You can view the list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games down below.

PlayStation Plus Games Catalog

Battlefield V (PS4)

Humankind (PS4, PS5)

Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition (PS4, PS5)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5)

Sand Land (PS4, PS5)

Soul Hackers 2 (PS5)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition (PS4, PS5)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy (PS4, PS5)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Classics (Premium Only)