PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2024 Revealed

Sony has revealed the latest round of PS5 games and PS4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for October 2024. Currently, all PS Plus subscribers can snag WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus as part of October’s round of “free” titles for the month. Now, those who have the higher tiers of the PlayStation subscription service can expect an injection of 14 more games next week.

Rolling out on October 15th, the latest PlayStation Plus games for Extra and Premium members are headlined by Dead Island 2. Just released this past year, the long-awaited action title will be available for both PS5 and PS4 and is the biggest AAA game included. It will be joined by other titles like Gris, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, Two Point Campus, and Ghost Recon Wildlands.

When it comes to the new PS Plus Classics that are joining for October, they feature a little bit of everything. The Last Clockwinder is being added to this tier for those who happen to own a PlayStation VR2 headset, while Dino Crisis will finally be joining PS Plus after having been announced for the service in Sony’s most recent State of Play. The big surprise this month is that of Siren, which is a PS2 game from the creators of the original Silent Hill. Siren was later followed by two sequels but has been on ice since 2008. As a result, perhaps this appearance of the original game on PS Plus could forbode something new happening with the franchise in the future.

You can get a look at the full lineup of new PS Plus games that are arriving soon below.

PlayStation Plus Extra Games

Dead Island 2 (PS5, PS4)

Two Point Campus (PS5, PS4)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Devil in Me (PS5, PS4)

Gris (PS5, PS4)

Return to Monkey Island (PS5)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS5, PS4)

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (PS5, PS4)

Overpass 2 (PS5)

Tour de France 2023 (PS5, PS4)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4)

PS Plus Classic Games