PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are About to Lose 10 More Games From PS5 and PS4

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are about to see 10 games from the Game Catalog vanish in the near future. While Sony loudly announces its new arrivals on PS Plus each and every month, it's the departures from the platform that are usually a bit more under the radar. Now, with October 2024 right around the corner, we know which titles from PS5 and PS4 are poised to be removed.

Recently, a group of ten games appeared on the "Last Chance to Play" section of PS Plus on the PlayStation 5 dashboard. This lineup is predominantly headlined by LittleBigPlanet 3 as it's an exclusive game published by PlayStation itself. Sony hasn't shared why it's choosing to delete LBP 3 from PS Plus, but it's definitely not the first PlayStation-published game to be booted from the service. Other departures include a Street Fighter game, Gotham Knights, and five different Dragon Quest installments.

Here's the full lineup of impending departures:

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Gotham Knights

LittleBigPlanet 3

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes

Dragon Quest Heroes 2

Toukiden Kiwami

The Evil Within

Perhaps the most disappointing removal is that of The Evil Within, mainly because it will be leaving PS Plus at the one time in which subscribers would look to play it most. Developed by Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within is a survival-horror title from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. It's by no means a new game at this point as it launched nearly a decade ago in 2014. Still, for those who maybe hadn't played The Evil Within before, it would've been perfect to check out ahead of Halloween.

Per usual, Sony never provides an exact date for when all of these PS Plus games will leave the service for good. Historically, though, their appearance on the "Last Chance to Play" section of PS Plus means they have one month left before going away. If accurate once again in this instance, it means this slate of games will be taken off of the service on October 15, 2024.