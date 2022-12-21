PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1

PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.

In total, 21 new games have been given to PlayStation Plus subscribers this week, with one additional title set to arrive at the start of January 2023. As mentioned, the best part part about this month's lineup of new games is the sheer diversity from PlayStation's history. While newer titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Mortal Shell are natively available to play on PS5, other games from yesteryear such as Ridge Racer 2 and Heavenly Sword have also been added for December.

All in all, Sony is ending 2022 on a strong note for PS Plus with this wave of new games. Although PS Plus subscribers have made it known in the past that they would like to see more "Classics" join the service, hopefully, this is something that can be improved upon in 2023.

If you'd like to check out the full slate of new PlayStation Plus games that are now available, you can find them all down below.

PS Plus Extra/Premium

WWE 2K22 (PS4) *Not available until January 3rd

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4)

Far Cry Primal (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS4, PS5)

Judgment (PS4, PS5)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5)

Evil Genius 2 (PS4, PS5)

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4, PS5)

Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Worms W.M.D (PS4)

The Escapists 2 (PS4)

PS Plus Classics (PS Plus Premium Only)