Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2025, Ranked

It has been a great month for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers. Not only have they just received a batch of new catalog additions mid-month as usual, but Sony’s Days of Play promotion means games have been trickling into the catalog all month. Overall, 14 games have been added to the PS Plus Premium and Extra game catalog over the past several weeks, featuring a mix of brand-new games, certified classics, and hidden gems worthy of your time.

For the past few months, I have been ranking every new PS Plus Premium and Extra game to help you come to a better understanding of which games on the service are worth you’re time. I’m here once again to do it for all 15 games that have come to the service this month and are playable on your PS4 or PS5 now.

15. Skull and Bones

At this point, Ubisoft’s pirate game Skull and Bones is pretty infamous. Originally meant to be out in 2018, it was delayed multiple times and didn’t come out until February 2024. And when that finally did happen, it was underwhelming and not very fun. You can check it out on PS Plus for the novelty of saying you played such an infamous game, but don’t expect to stick around for too long.

14. Train Sim World 5

You probably already know whether or not you’d be into a game like Train Sim World 5. Everything you need to know is right there in the title: this is a simulation game about managing trains and train lines. Train Sim World 5 is probably the king of that style of train simulator game, but it certainly isn’t for everyone.

13. theHunter: Call of the Wild

theHunter: Call of the Wild is in a pretty similar boat to Train Sim World 5. It’s a pretty realistic and intense hunting game where players search for and hunt animals in real-world locations. It may have a little more appeal to players who enjoy survival games or shooters, but there are also plenty of other, faster-paced options available on the PS Plus service.

12. Battlefield 2042

Case in point, Battlefield 2042. The latest game in EA’s Battlefield series, BF2042 was admittedly a bit disappointing when it was released and one of the weaker Battlefield games overall. Still, it has improved significantly since launch and will offer a good time for fans of futuristic first-person shooters.

11. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic just came out, but if you want to play even more FNAF, another game from the series is now on PS Plus. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is not my cup of tea when it comes to horror games, but if you’re a fan of this series, it is worth checking out. It’s also the lone PSVR2-supporting game of the month.

10. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series. In a year full of throwback RPGs like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes fits right in, even if it’s not quite as engaging or polished as its 2025 contemporaries. It’s definitely the best option of the month for RPG fans.

9. Myst

Myst is one of the most iconic and influential adventure games of all time, and its PS1 version is now part of the PS Plus Premium catalog. It’s a fantastic game that’s worth your time, but I’d recommend the remake that isn’t available through PS Plus, even the PS1 version of the original.

8. Riven

The same applies to the PS1 version of Riven, which is now part of the PS Plus Premium Classics catalog. It received a truly excellent remake last year, so while the original is good, I recommend you play that instead if you can. Still, you won’t have a bad time if you decide to play the PS1 version of Riven on your PS4 or PS5.

7. Endless Dungeon: The Last Wish Edition

Endless Dungeon is a somewhat unusual game, as it turns what was typically a 4X strategy game franchise into an isometric action roguelike. As far as that style of game goes, it is pretty fun to play alone or with friends, though. Playing it will also get you amped up for Endless Legend 2, which is set to enter early access on PC on August 7.

6. Another Crab’s Treasure

For fans of Soulslikes, Another Crab’s Treasure is one of the better indie ones in recent years. In this game, you play a hermit crab trying to get his shell back, and that quest turns into an ocean-spanning adventure that critiques capitalism and how we treat the environment. It’s certainly not as refined as a FromSoftware Souls game, but its unique shell system, tone, and story certainly allow it to stand out because it’s so different from your standard Soulslike.

5. We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie

The Katamari games are always absolutely delightful, as few things are as satisfying as rolling up gigantic balls of items in increasingly ridiculous scenarios. The latest one to be remastered was 2005’s We Love Katamari, and that remaster is now part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It also contains the new Royal Reverie content, which lets you play as the King of All Cosmos across five new levels.

4. Deus Ex: The Conspiracy

Deus Ex is an absolute classic sci-fi immersive sim that feels just as relevant now as it did when it originally launched 25 years ago this month. The PS2 version of the game, which is called Deus Ex: The Conspiracy, has come to PS Plus. While this game does modify the UI and level design of the original, this is certainly now the easiest way to experience this must-play classic.

3. Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Another remastered classic now in PS Plus’s game catalog is Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition. While this remaster of the Rockstar game that pioneered open world gaming had issues at release, those have since been sorted out. Playing through Grand Theft Auto III via this re-release is a significantly smoother experience now, and I consider it a must-play for fans of gaming history who truly want to have tried all of the classics.

2. Destiny 2: Legacy Collection

While I’ve never been able to get that into Destiny 2, there’s no denying that Legacy Collection being part of PS Plus is a great deal. Destiny 2: Legacy Collection gives you access to the base game as well as its Forsaken, Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall expansions. You can also get The Final Shape as a monthly PS Plus Essential game right now, too. If you want to get into Destiny 2, there’s never been a better time to gain access to all of its content at once.

1. FBC: Firebreak

Finally, we have FBC: Firebreak. It earns the top spot because it’s the only day-one release in PS Plus Extra this month, and it’s an entertaining co-op shooter. If you’re a fan of Control, FBC: Firebreak is set within that world and feels distinctly like a Remedy game, rather than a contemporary live-service shooter. Remedy also has ample post-launch plans to support the game, so there’s a reason to stick around it as well. Considering it’s on both PS Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass, it’s a no-brainer co-op game to check out with your friends this month.