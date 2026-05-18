PlayStation Plus Price Increase Announced, Set to Begin This Week

Sony has announced that a new price increase will soon be impacting its PlayStation Plus subscription service. Back in 2023, Sony sizably bumped up the cost of PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. This move proved to be quite a controversial one, as it raised the price of PS Plus by, at a minimum, of $20 for the year. Now, it seems that this previous pricing structure is no longer adequate, as Sony is again making its digital membership more expensive.

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In a message shared to PlayStation’s official social media accounts today, details of these new pricing changes for PS Plus were divulged. Set to begin on May 20th, Sony revealed that one-month memberships for PS Plus will now go up by $1 and will now sit at $10.99. Three-month subscriptions will then increase by $3 and will now retail for $27.99. As for the reason behind this move, Sony blamed it on “ongoing market conditions.”

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026

Strangely, the finer details of this PS Plus price increase remain a bit hazy. Sony clarified that this price change would only impact “new customers” for PS Plus, which suggests that those who have been subscribed to the service for a prolonged period of time will be grandfathered in. That being said, it’s not known if new customers in this instance refers to anyone not currently subscribed, or only those who have never subbed to PS Plus in the past.

Additionally, Sony failed to state whether or not PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will see price increases of their own. The costs associated with these price changes that Sony provided are clearly for the Essential tier, which suggests that the Extra and Premium options will likely go up as well. For the time being, though, we don’t know what these new values will end up being if they are altered as well.

Again, these price changes for PS Plus are set to go into effect rather quickly and will take hold on Wednesday. As such, when we learn more about what these overhauls will entail at that time, we’ll be sure to bring the info to you here on ComicBook.

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