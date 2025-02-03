PlayStation Plus Users Have 24 Hours to Get Popular PS3 Game for Free

PlayStation Plus users on PS4 and PS5 have just 24 hours to get a popular PS3 game for free. PlayStation Plus is available to PS4 and PS5 users in three different forms: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. These three tiers all have different offerings of free games. That said, the free PS3 game in question is available to all PS Plus subscribers, no mater what tier of subscription they have.

The PS3 game is specifically part of the free PS Plus games that were made available in January, and are free to download until February 4. Once claimed, each of these free PS Plus games, including this free PS3 game, are free to keep forever, as long as an active PS Plus subscription is maintained. If this subscription to PlayStation Plus lapses, then access to this free PS3 game and all other games downloaded for free via PS Plus is gone until the subscription is renewed.

As for the mystery PS3 game in question, it is a release that hails from 2010, a year headlined by the likes of Red Dead Redemption, Mass Effect 2, Super Mario Galaxy 2, God of War III, Halo Reach, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Call of Duty: Black Ops. Meanwhile, racing fans, in particularly, were no doubt playing Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. That said, it is not the 2010 PS3 version that is free with PS Plus for 24 more hours, but the PS4 remaster released in 2020, aptly titled Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Originally released back in 2010, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is the 16th release in the Need for Speed series and specifically revived the Hot Pursuit branding first used back in 1998 with the release of Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit. The release, which boasts a Metacritic score of 89, was widely considered one of the best, if not the best, racing game of its year.

Those that decide to check out Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered courtesy of a free PlayStation Plus download should expect to dump about 15 to 20 hours into it just to complete the main story. Add side content, and this range is more like 23, 24, or even 25 hours. And lastly, completionists will need somewhere between 35 to 40 hours with the EA game.

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on the Sony subscription service — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.