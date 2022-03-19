PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April’s free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won’t change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April’s lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Last year, MLB The Show 21 was a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass, and it was a very bad look for PlayStation, who is responsible for the MLB The Show series. In short, it looked bad for Sony to have one of its own games to be included with Xbox Game Pass at launch but not included with PlayStation Plus. Fast-forward and MLB The Show 22 is set to be included with Xbox Game Pass when it releases on April 5. Surely, PlayStation isn’t about to repeat the same PR blunder twice in a row, which is why so many are speculating it will be made “free” with PS Plus.

The other game is an equally big release, and that’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. PlayStation has no involvement in this game’s development, so its inclusion is far less likely, but PlayStation has helped market the game here and there, so the possibility is certainly on the table.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: “Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other! Fly through the galaxy to discover the saga’s most legendary locations, and switch between stories at will. A galaxy far, far away has never been more fun!”

MLB The Show 22: “Every pitch. Every hit. Every win. Make your mark and Own The Show in MLB The Show 22. Create and use multiple Ballplayers, beyond your Road to the Show personalized Baseball RPG experience, and customize your Ballplayers how you want to aid in your progression.”

For now, take everything here with a major grain of salt and remember that this is all speculation. Neither of these games have been confirmed for PlayStation Plus next month. And chances are they won’t be included because that’s just how probability works.