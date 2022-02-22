PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for March 2022

Sometime this week Sony will announce the March 2022 PlayStation Plus games PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will get to add to their library, for “free.” If history repeats itself, it will be a trio of games and they will go live on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. We know this because each month’s free PS Plus games always release on the first Tuesday of each month. There’s no reason to expect this to change. What we do expect is a lackluster offering for a variety of reasons.

For one, March is a big month for PlayStation and the partners it’s closely worked with on everything from exclusivity deals to marketing rights. On March 3, Babylon’s Fall releases as a PlayStation console exclusive. This is a third-party game PlayStation has marketed pretty heavily. The following day, its own game, Gran Turismo 7, releases. On March 15, Grand Theft Auto V comes to PS5 (and Xbox Series X). Alongside it will be GTA Online, which is going to be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers thanks to a deal PlayStation and Rockstar Games worked out. On March 17 ANNO: Mutationem releases as a PlayStation console exclusive. This is another game PlayStation has helped market. And to cap things off, another major PS5 exclusive, Ghostwire: Tokyo, releases on March 24.

PlayStation won’t want to detract this nor negate March’s PlayStation Now offering, which hasn’t been entirely revealed yet, but will include Shadow Warrior 3 the day it releases on March 1.

Below, you can read more about the three games we think may comprise March’s PlayStation Plus offering and check out a trailer for each game:

The Fortten City (PS4 — July 28, 2021): “Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies. Combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colourful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

Far: Changing Tides (PS4 — March 1, 2022): “An atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the emotional journey of a boy and his ship as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home. Sail stormy waters, dive unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a beautifully realised, flooded world.”

Yakuza Like a Dragon (PS5 — November 20, 2022): “Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan.

As always, it’s important to note these are just predictions. There’s no inside information or leaks fueling these predictions, just industry knowledge, the history of the service, and general observations.