PlayStation Plus: Free Games We May Get in November 2021

It’s almost November, yet Sony still hasn’t revealed the free PlayStation Plus games PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will be getting for November 2021. This should change later this week, likely on Thursday, but before Sony makes it official we figured we would share the three games we think subscribers could be getting for the second to last month of 2021. And as you may know, November is a big month for the Xbox with Forza Horizon 5 releasing. With this release in mind, we think Sony may try and negate this splash as much as possible with a very specific and appreciable free games lineup.

Obviously, the 200 IQ move is to offer a racing game. To this end, DIRT 5 on both PS4 and PS5 seems like the obvious candidate. Releasing holiday 2020, it’s new enough that racing fans would be willing to jump into it, but it’s old enough that it shouldn’t break Sony’s bank. If you want to keep multi-platform gamers away from Forza Horizon 5, you have to offer an alternative. And to make the offer sweeter, Sony can extend it to both generations of PlayStation gamers.

“DIRT 5 is a fun, amplified, off-road arcade racing experience created by Codemasters,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Blaze a trail on routes across the world, covering gravel, ice, snow, and sand, with a roster of cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. With a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor, and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing.”

Another way to keep multi-platform gamers away from Forza Horizon 5 is giving them a vast open-world PRG that will take up all of their free time in the month. To this end, Final Fantasy XV is set to celebrate its five-year anniversary next month. Of course, Final Fantasy XV isn’t selling many new copies in 2021, so it also shouldn’t break the bank, and it allows Square Enix to get send the game off with a bang on its five-year anniversary.

“Joined by your closest friends on the roadtrip of a lifetime through a breathtaking open world, witness stunning landscapes and encounter larger-than-life beasts on your journey to reclaim your homeland from an unimaginable foe,” reads an official blurb about the game.

Last but not least, we expect Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia Exhibition on PS5 to round up the lineup. Not only does it come out the day November’s free PlayStation Plus games go live, but PlayStation has worked with Epic Games for its marketing, giving the game a spot in a recent PlayStation Showcase.

“An upside-down digital/analogue universe created from original artwork and recordings to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac,” reads an official blurb about the game.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind these are just predictions based on the history of the service, industry knowledge, and basic observations. In other words, these aren’t based on leaks, rumors, or any type of inside information. That said, and for what it’s worth, the former has been enough to provide several accurate predictions in the past.