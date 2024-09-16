PlayStation Plus Subscribers Warned Not to Buy New PS4 and PS5 Games on Sale

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have been warned not to buy new PS4 and PS5 games currently on sale on the PlayStation Store. Whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, the warning applies the same. It comes the way of the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, where the warning is the top post on there right now. And it is the conclusion of a long-running conspiracy theory among PS Plus subscribers, which is that games that go on hefty sale are typically PS Plus games in the near future.

"No matter what game you see on this sale," reads the post in question. "Don't buy it till Extra and Essential games are announced cause the game on sale is the always the one that comes to PS Plus."

Of course, this conclusion is not the result of the scientific method nor does it have undeniable evidence, but there is something to the claim. To this end, the PS Plus Extra games that were announced this month do feature some games that were recently on sale, some with hearty discounts. This is not true of every game featured this month though.

What is more common is for this phenomena to occur with PS Plus Essential games. Unfortunately, those won't be announced until the final few days of the month, which is also conveniently when the largest sale on the PlayStation Store ends on September 28. Meanwhile, the other promotional sale currently on the PlayStation Store ends a few days earlier on September 25. Whether there will be any overlap between the announcement and these two sales, remains to bee.

Of course, we are deep into conspiracy theory territory at this point, but the number of subscribers to this theory suggests there is something to it. As noted it is the top post on the page this week.

"I have been waiting years to buy No Man's Sky. Finally bought it. So congrats to all of y'all when they announce it for this month or October," reads one of the comments on the post. "Thank you brother for the warning I will resist the urge to buy and hope someone else buys the game I want so it'll come to Plus," reads another comment.

