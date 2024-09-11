PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for September 2024 Revealed

Sony has revealed the next round of games across PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Currently, all PS Plus members can look to snag Harry Pottter: Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24, and Little Nightmares II as part of their membership for September 2024. In a little under a week, though, this group will be joined by 13 new arrivals that those subscribed to the higher tiers of PS Plus can look to play.

Going live on September 17th, this month's new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog are headlined by The Plucky Squire. As the latest indie game from Devolver Digital, The Plucky Squire is joining PS Plus on the same day as its worldwide release across all platforms. It will then be joined by games that include Night in the Woods, Wild Card Football, Far Cry 5, and Road 96.

On the PS Plus Classics side of things, Premium subscribers can expect four new additions next week. Sky Gunner and Mister Mosquito are the latest titles from the PS2 that are making the jump to modern hardware, while Secret Agent Clank is being ported from the PSP. This latter addition is notable as it will make the entirety of the Ratchet & Clank series accessible on modern PlayStation hardware. Pistol Whip will then serve as the lone addition for PlayStation VR2 owners in September as Sony looks to make it a bit easier for PS Plus members to get into its VR accessory.

You can get a look at the full group of games coming to PlayStation Plus next week attached below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

The Plucky Squire (PS5)

Under the Waves (PS5, PS4)

Night in the Woods (PS5, PS4)

Chernobylite (PS5, PS4)

Wild Card Football (PS5, PS4)

Space Engineers (PS5, PS4)

Road 96 (PS5, PS4)

Ben 10 (PS4)

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

PS Plus Classics