PS Plus Users Have Less Than a Month to Play One of 2024’s Best Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 have less than one month to play one of 2024’s best games for free, or at least some PlayStation Plus subscribers do. Right now, the game in question is free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, specifically. It is not free via PS Plus Essential, and it won’t be free via the other two tiers for much longer. Right now, there is no word of what exact date the game will be removed from these two respective libraries, however, the removal should happen sometime in the middle of April.

Meanwhile, those on PS4 don’t have to worry about this imminent deadline because the game is not available on PS4, even to subscribers of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. As for the game in question, it is a metroidvania that boasts a 91 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the top 10 highest rated games of last year.

To couple its great Metacritic score, the metroidvania was nominated for Best Indie Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards. More notable than this, it won the Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction at the 28th annual D.I.C.E. awards.

For those that have not connected the dots, the free PlayStation Plus game in question is Animal Well from solo developer Billy Basso and publisher Bigmode, both which debuted with the release.

“In Animal Well there is more than what you see,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Explore a dense interconnected labyrinth, and unravel its many secrets. Collect items to manipulate your environment in surprising and meaningful ways. Encounter creatures both beautiful and unsettling, and try to survive what lurks in the dark.”

For those that check out Animal Well for as long as it is available via some tiers of PS Plus should expect a game that is about 7 to 17 hours long, depending on variables such as completion rate and player skill. Those without a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription need to fork over $24.99 for this content.

