PS Plus Free Game Hailed "One of the Best Games I've Ever Played on PS5"

A PS4 game, available on PS5 via backward compatibility, that is free with PS Plus is being hailed by some subscribes as one of the best games playable on the PS5. The game in question hails from 2018, a year that saw one of the greatest games ever released: Red Dead Redemption 2. The same year, we also got another one of the greatest games of all time: God of War. Rounding out the year was the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man, Return of the Obra Dinn, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Celeste, Monster Hunter: World, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, and Dead Cells.

With the likes of God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, PlayStation arguably had two of the three biggest releases of the year, though Monster Hunter: World and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could certainly slot into that third slot over Marvel's Spider-Man depending who you ask. Whatever the case, 2018 was a big year for PlayStation. There was also a third major PlayStation release that year. Unfortunately, for PlayStation, it wasn't a trifecta of critically-acclaimed best-sellers, but it was nonetheless a notable game.

For those that don't remember, this third game was Detroit: Become Human, a game with an 80 on Metacritic and a game that had sold nine million units as of December 2023. Taking into consideration these two metrics, the game was a fairly decent success. According to some PS Plus Reddit users though, it deserved better.

"Detroit: Become Human is one of the best games I've ever played on PS5," reads one of the most popular posts on the PS Plus Reddit page right now. "As a very casual gamer who has an extremely busy life, not only it was the only game that I platinum'ed, but also the one that got me back into gaming. The story is absolutely amazing, the interaction with controller is top notch and a lot of potential for replayability."

Of course, this post in isolation isn't that noteworthy, but the number of votes up suggest it's a more common sentiment than you may think. Meanwhile, some of the comments also echo the sentiment.

"One of the best single player experiences I've ever had," reads one of these comments. "Super unique game with tons of plot twists.. Amazing story/voice acting/graphics. Everything was top notch!"

For those interested in checking out the game based on these glowing reviews, it is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Otherwise it will set you back $20. For this, you get a game that is about 12 to 15 hours long, though as alluded to above, there is a ton of replayability due to the different choices you can make throughout the game, which shape the events that follow, including the ending.