GTA 6 Trailer #3 Likely Releasing Very Soon Based on New Leak

The long-awaited Trailer #3 for Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely going to be released soon if a new leak is any indication. Just a few months back, bosses at Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said that marketing for GTA 6 would begin to transpire at some point this summer. And while summer technically isn’t upon us yet, that hasn’t stopped Grand Theft Auto fans from thinking that a new look at the game could arrive at any point. Now, thanks to a major new leak for GTA 6 that has come about, it looks like this trailer could be dropping at some point in the coming week.

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As of today, retailer Best Buy has leaked that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 will start in less than a week on May 18th. Best Buy leaked this information by sending out emails to customers that indicated pre-orders would start on this date. Rockstar Games itself hasn’t confirmed this to be true just yet, but retailer leaks of this nature are more often accurate than not.

If Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed slated to go up for pre-order next week, Rockstar Games would almost certainly release a new trailer for the game to coincide with this. Not only would a new trailer dropping represent our first new look at GTA 6 in over a year, but it would naturally build even more hype toward the game’s launch later this year. As a result, many would surely be so excited by this trailer that they’d rush to pre-order GTA 6 immediately, which is the exact result that Rockstar would want from this potential strategy.

As with everything tied to GTA 6, though, don’t get too excited about Trailer #3 dropping next week just yet. There’s always the chance that this leak from Best Buy could be inaccurate, or Rockstar Games could change its plans behind the scenes in the coming days. Still, as far as leaks go, this seems to be one of the more legitimate ones that we’ve seen in quite some time associated with GTA 6, which gives us plenty of reason to hope that next week will finally break the ongoing silence surrounding the game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated to finally release later this year on November 19th and will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Whenever a new trailer or pre-orders for GTA 6 do happen to go live, we’ll be sure to bring that information to you immediately here on ComicBook.

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