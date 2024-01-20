PlayStation Surprises Users With Random PS Plus Sale

For PlayStation users who are currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you're getting free games like Foamstars next month as well as even more free games based on what tier of PlayStation Plus you have. If you're not a PS Plus subscriber whether because your subscription lapsed or you never subscribed in the first place, you're missing out on all of these. But if you fall in those categories, you may be in luck, as PlayStation has now started sending out another round of discounts for PS Plus subscribers that offers a pretty significant discount on new or returning subscriptions. The only issue with this surprise PS Plus sale is that it's unclear why people are getting the offer over others, so there's no guarantee that you'll get one yourself.

This deal's obviously good news for anybody who's getting offered the discount, assuming you were thinking about renewing or signing up for PS Plus in the first place, but for those who haven't yet gotten the offer, some former and current PS Plus users are growing frustrated with the unclear circumstances that govern these PS Plus discounts.

PlayStation Plus Sale for Select Users

PlayStation players first took notice of the PS Plus deal and started talking about it on socials to let others know that they might be getting discounts, too. According to those users, PS Plus subscriptions were being offered at 35% off for new or lapsed users.

And it looks as though those claims were indeed correct. As a former PlayStation Plus subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for awhile now, I also got an email to my address tied to my PlayStation account which offered a 35% discount on 3-month and 12-month subscriptions.

The only catch with this offer aside from the fact that PlayStation's apparently being selective with who gets the discount is that the deal expires on January 30th, so you have until then to make up your mind if you've been included in this wave of PS Plus discounts.

The good news, however, is that this deal applies to any tier of PS Plus so long as it's a 3-month or 12-month subscription. PS Plus discounts sometimes only let you subscribe to the same tier that you were at before albeit at a cheaper price, but this one lets you move up if you want. I previously had just the PlayStation Plus Essential tier, but the discount is valid for PlayStation Plus Premium, too.

If you're not seeing a message like the one above in your email that's associated with your PS Plus account, try logging in on the PS Plus subscriptions site here. When logged out, the prices are shown in full, but if you log into your account and do have an active offer, the numbers will change to the ones below to take 35% off those subscriptions:

Discounted PlayStation Plus Prices

PlayStation Plus Essential

3-Month Subscription for $16.24

12-Month Subscription for $51.99

PlayStation Plus Extra

3-Month Subscription for $25.99

12-Month Subscription for $87.74

PlayStation Plus Premium

3-Month Subscription for $32.49

12-Month Subscription for $103.99

If you're not getting this offer and aren't happy about it, you're not alone.

"My subscription ended few weeks ago and after the black friday and Christmas sales," one of several Reddit users said. "I am not getting this offer. I don't know what makes someone qualify for this offer."

If you did get the PS Plus discount, be sure to make a move before January 30th unless your offer says it expires at a different time.