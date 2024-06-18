New PlayStation Portal Update to Add Highly Requested Features

Sony has announced that it will soon be pushing out a new update for its PlayStation Portal handheld that will bring features that users have been requesting for quite some time. Since its launch at the end of 2023, Sony has continued to release frequent firmware updates to improve the overall state of the PS Portal. Now, this is set to continue with a new patch in the coming day which might be the hardware's most notable one yet.

Set to go live on Wednesday, June 19, this new update for the PlayStation Portal will incorporate three key features. The first will allow users to more easily connect to public Wi-Fi networks through the inclusion of a sign-in screen. While this was previously a difficult task, the PS Portal will now display a QR code that can be scanned via a mobile device to then complete the verification process to connect the handheld to Wi-Fi. This is something that many Portal users have wanted to see in droves, especially those who travel quite often.

The other new features to the PlayStation Portal with this update are more quality of life additions than anything else. Following this patch, the touchpad on the Portal's screen which is meant to serve as the DualSense's touchpad will be more responsive and will give users improved feedback based on their motions. Other than this, battery levels of the Portal can now appear in the top right of the device upon activating the feature in the Settings menu.

All in all, these new options on the PlayStation Portal aren't going to drastically change the way that the hardware operates. Still, it's great to see that Sony is clearly listening to fan feedback and is looking to provide changes to the platform when needed. Whether or not any additional tweaks to the PS Portal are made with this update isn't yet known, but we'll have to wait for the full patch notes to emerge to learn more.

What are your thoughts on this forthcoming update to the PlayStation Portal? And are there any other features you would like to see added to the streaming device in the coming weeks or months? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.