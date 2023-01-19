PlayStation Reveals PS VR2 Launch Lineup, 13 New Games Revealed
PlayStation revealed the launch lineup for the PS VR2 this week to finally clue everyone in on what they can expect from the new virtual reality headset's launch. Once you've factored in new releases and games that'll get free or paid upgrades to PS VR2 versions (since the PS VR games aren't compatible with the new headsets), you've got a total of 27 games to look forward to seeing from this upgraded VR perspective.
The launch lineup technically isn't a list of games that'll be available right when the PS VR2 is on February 22nd, however. PlayStation clarified in its blog post about the games planned for launch that when it says "launch," it's referring to a "launch window through March." Still, that's only a month and some change after the PS VR2 comes out, and 37 games are more than enough to keep people busy during that timeframe and beyond.
PlayStation shared a list of games the PS VR2 will launch with alongside info on the developers that made them and clarification regarding whether the games will be available right away or are later in the launch window. That list of all 37 confirmed games can be seen below:
PS VR2 Launch Lineup
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
- Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge (ILMxLab)
- Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver)
- Tetris Effect (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool LLC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
- What the Bat (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)