PlayStation Reveals PS VR2 Launch Lineup, 13 New Games Revealed

PlayStation revealed the launch lineup for the PS VR2 this week to finally clue everyone in on what they can expect from the new virtual reality headset's launch. Once you've factored in new releases and games that'll get free or paid upgrades to PS VR2 versions (since the PS VR games aren't compatible with the new headsets), you've got a total of 27 games to look forward to seeing from this upgraded VR perspective.

The launch lineup technically isn't a list of games that'll be available right when the PS VR2 is on February 22nd, however. PlayStation clarified in its blog post about the games planned for launch that when it says "launch," it's referring to a "launch window through March." Still, that's only a month and some change after the PS VR2 comes out, and 37 games are more than enough to keep people busy during that timeframe and beyond.

PlayStation shared a list of games the PS VR2 will launch with alongside info on the developers that made them and clarification regarding whether the games will be available right away or are later in the launch window. That list of all 37 confirmed games can be seen below:

PS VR2 Launch Lineup