PS1-Inspired Horror Game Is Making the Jump to New Platforms for Halloween

A 2024 horror game that is heavily inspired by those on the original PlayStation console is set to release on new platforms soon. By all accounts, the PS1 might feature the most iconic catalog of horror games ever. Throughout its run in the 1990s, the PS1 saw games like Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Silent Hill, Clock Tower, Dino Crisis, and numerous others all head to the platform. Now, a game that is similar in style to these classics is set to land on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch just in time for Halloween.

Announced today by developer and publisher SFB Games, Crow Country will soon be making the jump to PS4 and Switch on October 16th. Released earlier in 2024, Crow Country was initially only available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Given its rousing popularity, though, those on PS4 and Switch made it known that they wanted to see the game come to their platforms of choice. Soon, that will finally be happening.

In case you haven't heard of Crow Country before, the game borrows heavily from the ideas and aesthetic seen in titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. While it might seem like nothing more than a cheap imitation, Crow Country has been received incredibly well by players and critics alike. On Steam, Crow Country boasts an astounding "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating from players, while its Metacritic score sits at a strong 84/100. So if you're looking for a horror game to play this October, it should definitely be on your watchlist.

To learn more about Crow Country, you can check out the horror game's latest trailer and official synopsis attached below.

Crow Country

"The year is 1990. It's been two years since the mysterious disappearance of Edward Crow and the abrupt closure of his theme park, Crow Country. But your arrival has broken the silence, Mara Forest. If you want answers, you'll have to venture deep into the darkness of Crow Country to find them.

A survival horror game, where you'll test yourself against puzzles and riddles as you investigate the eerie tranquility of the abandoned theme park. Don't be deceived by the whimsical surroundings, something is awfully wrong in Crow Country.

As you unlock new areas, backtrack and discover more, you gradually piece together why Edward really shut down his park and where he mysteriously disappeared to. You've heard some pretty disturbing rumors, but they couldn't possibly be true…..right?

For visitors to the park who are more interested in spotting crows and taking in the sights, Exploration Mode allows you to journey on without the fear of being attacked by the mysterious monsters roaming Crow Country. Just how far would someone go to follow their ambition? Are some sins too wicked for redemption?"