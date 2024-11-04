PlayStation Leak Reveals Next PS1 Game Coming to PS5, PS4

A new leak seems to have just revealed the next PS1 game that will soon be making its way to PS5 and PS4. While PS1 games were once difficult to revisit since so many were stranded on older PlayStation platforms, Sony has been trying to change this in recent years. To that end, it has ported over numerous PS1 games lately that have included Twisted Metal, Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, and The Legend of Dragoon, just to name a few. Now, this trend should be continuing relatively soon with a horror-focused PS1 game that arrived on the console almost 30 years ago.

Recently spotted by PS Deals, which is a site that tracks backend updates on the PlayStation Store, Alone in the Dark 2 has been listed for both PS5 and PS4. Released in 1996, Alone in the Dark 2 was the first game in the throwback horror franchise to ever make an appearance on PlayStation consoles. Now, Sony seems to be looking to bring Alone in the Dark 2 back to join Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, which was added to PS5 and PS4 earlier in 2024.

For now, it’s not known exactly when Alone in the Dark 2 might make the jump to PS5 and PS4. PS Deals lists its release date as November 7th, but this date is likely incorrect. The reason for this is because Sony tends to bring its new PS1 games to PS5 and PS4 on the third Tuesday of each month once the PS Plus Game Catalog is refreshed. As such, if Alone in the Dark 2 is set to land on PlayStation consoles this month, it would likely arrive on November 19th. Either way, this leak is a legitimate one, so there’s no reason to believe that it won’t be released at some point.

Outside of Alone in the Dark 2, another PS1 game has already been announced by Sony to soon be landing on PS5 and PS4. That game in question is Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, which came to PS1 back in 1996. Blood Omen was confirmed to be joining PS5 and PS4 in September’s PlayStation State of Play, but Sony failed to provide a release date for the title. With Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered set to launch in early December, though, there’s a good chance that Blood Omen will also arrive at some point in November to pave the way for the remastered bundle’s launch.

