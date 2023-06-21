Beloved PS1 RPG Getting New Remake

One of the most beloved RPGs from the PS1 era is re-releasing later this year in the form of a new remake. Within recent years, publisher Square Enix has been making an incredibly focused effort to remake or remaster some of its oldest titles. This has most noticeably been seen with the company's "HD-2D" titles which have included Live A Live and the upcoming remake of Dragon Quest III. Now, another classic RPG is joining this lineup of HD-2D projects and is poised to launch before 2023 comes to a close.

Revealed as part of today's new Nintendo Direct, Square Enix announced Star Ocean: The Second Story R, which is a remake of 1999's Star Ocean: The Second Story. First released on the original PlayStation, The Second Story has since been ported to PSP, PS3, PS4, and PS Vita, although not all iterations of this remaster ever came to western markets. This time around, Star Ocean: The Second Story R will feature a drastic boost to the game's graphics along with a number of other new features and is set to release across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on November 2, 2023.

Two worlds. One fateful encounter.



Introducing a modern 2.5D remake of one of our most beloved titles – #StarOcean The Second Story R.



Landing on Nintendo Switch, PS5/4 and Steam on November 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/EbIr3AJLbg — STAR OCEAN (@StarOcean) June 21, 2023

"The highly acclaimed second installment in the Star Ocean series, returns as Star Ocean: The Second Story R," says the remake's official description. "Brought to life with a unique 2.5D aesthetic, which fuses 2D pixel characters and 3D environments, this remake includes everything that made the original release so great while adding new elements too! Experience new battle mechanics, full Japanese and English voiceovers, original and re-arranged music, fast-travel and so much more! Discover the definitive version of a classic but modernized JRPG that's perfect for newcomers and long-time fans alike."

By all accounts, those who grew up during the time of the PS1 have to be thrilled with many of the games that have been returning lately. For Square Enix, in particular, it also seems like the longtime gaming publisher has no intention of slowing down its releases of this type in the coming months and years. Hopefully, this means that we'll be receiving even more PS1 titles on modern platforms in the future.

Are you excited to see that Star Ocean: The Second Story is finally getting a new remake? And what other PS1 RPGs would you like to see get this remaster/remake treatment next? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.