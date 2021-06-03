New PS3 Update Released Out of Nowhere

✖

In a surprising move, Sony has released a new update for the PlayStation 3 console. That's right, nearly eight years after the release of the PlayStation 4, the PS3 has gotten a new update. Those still using the console will find that they need 200MB of free space for software update 4.88. After all this time, users shouldn't expect to see anything too significant. Apparently, this update will simply offer some performance improvements and nothing else. It's a pretty dull update in the grand scheme of things, but those that are still using the system might be happy if it makes for an improved experience.

News of the update was shared on Twitter by @Wario64, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

PS3 got a new firmware update yesterday pic.twitter.com/z5rCMBzbQp — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 2, 2021

Many fans on social media have their own theories about the update. Some think that Sony might be updating the console to prevent players from using pirated software, while others believe that this might be a necessary update for the Blu-Ray player. It's impossible to say for sure, but it's certainly unusual to see a system get an update this late into its lifespan!

Released in 2006, the PlayStation 3 had a very strong run, with its final title, Shakedown: Hawaii, releasing just last August. It's hard to say how many users are still playing the system after more than 14 years. That said, PS4 did not offer backwards compatibility with PS3 games, so players with large libraries are stuck playing them on the earlier system. Of course, PS3 is also backwards compatible with games released on the original PlayStation, so it's possible that fans have kept it plugged in specifically for enjoying some of those titles, as well.

This might be the final update the PlayStation 3 receives from Sony, but many fans wouldn't have expected to see this one release, so time will tell whether or not we might see more.

