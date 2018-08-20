PlayStation Reveals Four New DualShock 4 Controllers

On Monday morning, the folks at PlayStation revealed four new DualShock 4 colors, and they’re gorgeous — well, half of them are gorgeous. The other half are camo and copper. We’ve seen plenty of camo controllers, and while the Copper controller is more subtle and classier, we have to tip our hats to the “Berry Blue” controller and “Sunset Orange” controllers. We would pay handsomely for either of these bad boys.

For those of you interested in checking out the Blue Camo and Copper controllers for yourself, check them out below.

PlayStation revealed that all four of these new DualShock 4 controller color schemes will be available starting next month. They’ll set you back $65, and will be available at select retailers. It was revealed that the Copper controller will be available first at GameStop, so if that’s your jam, you’ll want to head to your local store and ask them about pre-orders. Here’s the rest of the elevator pitch from the PlayStation Blog:

“Bright, playful, and fun, the new Berry Blue edition brings new flavor to the DS4 lineup, while the vibrant Sunset Orange brings a little heat to your gameplay. The two-tone design offers a stylish contrast that makes the buttons and sticks pop! If you’re a fan of trendy patterns, the Blue Camouflage DS4 will be right up your alley. Alternatively, if you’d prefer sticking to one color, stand out with another metallic addition to the lineup with the shiny and refined new Copper DS4.”

Hardly any love in the post for our favorite Sunset Orange configuration! We figure that the people at Sony are just downplaying its brilliance so that they can go out and buy all of them for themselves. They don’t want you “ooh”ing and “aah”ing over its two-tone beauty. Personally, this is the one that I’m going to be pre-ordering. I’ve been making do with one PS4 controller for years, and now it’s time to add a limited edition stunner to the lineup!

Which controller do you like the most, and which one do you plan on picking up? We think camo is a little played out at this point but, honestly, the more we look at the Blue Camo variation the more we’re starting to come around to it. It reminds us of Guile’s alternate skin in Street Fighter 2 Turbo, and has a neat retro vibe about it. Let us know what you think in the comments below!