PlayStation Gives PS4 and PS5 Owners Free Apple TV+

A new free trial for Apple TV+ has been revealed for PlayStation users. The trial will last for three months, and is applicable to those with either a PS4 or PS5. Naturally, there are a handful of requirements, including a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. The deal is also only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers, as well as “qualified returning” subscribers. The deal will be available to claim through September 22nd, and the subscription will start to automatically renew once the trial date comes to an end. The offer can only be redeemed through the Apple TV app on the console itself.

To redeem the offer, the PlayStation user must first download the Apple TV+ app on their console (which is a free download). On PS4, that can be found in the Video section, while on PS5 it’s been moved to the Media Home. The user will then be prompted to sign-in or create an Apple ID if they don’t have one already. Once the process is complete, the free trial should be activated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this particular Apple TV+ trial can only be redeemed through a PlayStation console, once the redemption process has been completed, the service can then be streamed with any other compatible device. That means the user can go ahead and watch on Xbox, through Roku, Fire TV Stick… pretty much anything, really. For those that don’t currently subscribe to Apple TV+, this is a pretty great deal! Unfortunately, even if subscribers wait until the very last day to redeem, the trial will still end before the new season of Severance drops, but it is a way that newcomers can see the first one.

Severance Season 2 might be out, but Apple TV+ does have a number of other well-regarded exclusives, including Ted Lasso, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Dark Matter. Video game fans might also want to check out the biographical thriller about the creation of Tetris. The original programming is the real highlight of the service, but there are also a number of movies currently available to stream through the service, including Argylle (though your desire to watch that may vary).

Are you planning to redeem this free trial for Apple TV+? Do you like it when PlayStation offers these kinds of deals? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!