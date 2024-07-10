Severance Season 2 Gets Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has released a first teaser trailer for the long-awaited second season of Severance. The series hails from creator Ben Stiller, who has spent the last few years working on this almost exclusively, except a little voice work on Krapopolis. Severance stars Adam Scott in the lead role. Scott and Stiller have been teasing the second season of the hit series since August of 2022, so it’s safe to say fans of the show are eager to see it come back. The series was in production last year, but went on hiatus during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. After years of waiting, though, this announcement trailer reveals that the show will come back on January 17.

The dystopian series is one of Apple TV+‘s best-reviewed series, existing in a fan-favorite category along with Ted Lasso and For All Mankind. You can see the trailer below.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of Severance,” Stiller said back in April. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

The series is an indictment of corporate power and a satire that takes the notion of corporate secrecy, non-disclosure agreements, and the constant creep of employees’ work lives into every moment of our downtime to the extreme. Why worry about getting sued or having your phone go off at all hours of the day or night, when instead you have to worry about what the company might do to your brain if you quit, retire, or try to organize your coworkers?

Per its official synopsis, in Severance, Mark (Scott) leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Severance reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora, Boyhood), who stars alongside Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Step Brothers), Emmy Award winner John Turturro (The Plot Against America, The Night Of), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Zach Cherry (You, Succession), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess), Tramell Tillman (Hunters, Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black, Patriot) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Severance‘s first season is streaming on Apple TV+. The second season will premiere on January 17.