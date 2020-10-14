New PlayStation Update Has PS4 Fans Furious Over Removed Features

✖

Sony has updated the PlayStation Store, and some of the changes made have PS4 and PS5 fans furious. On October 19, Sony is rolling out a new version of the PlayStation Store on web and mobile devices that will make a host of changes, including one that's gone live early. More specifically, the Game Library website of PlayStation has been updated to show your purchased games, played games, PlayStation Now games, PlayStation Plus games, and more. What it doesn't include now is your PS3, PSP, and PlayStation Vita games. This means that in order to view these games, you will need to boot up your PSP, PlayStation Vita, or PSP, which is a major inconvenience.

What makes this change odd is it comes as Sony is releasing an all-digital console. When the PS5 releases in November, it will cost $500, unless you co-op the all-digital version which removes the hard drive and is $100 cheaper. It's a smart move by Sony. Not only is the market becoming more and more digital, but it makes more money on digital games than it does retail games. This makes this latest change to the PlayStation Store all the more puzzling.

As you would expect, many PlayStation fans aren't happy about the change:

Why would you go out your way to just make it worse to purchase titles online for other systems wtf — Hank Hill (@Lakers714) October 13, 2020

So re-downloading old PS3 DLC is gonna be a flustercluck of having to go through a list of ALL purchased content by date. Wonderful job Sony. — Spindash (Greg) (@Spindash54) October 13, 2020

I have 0 Vita/PSP/PS3/Playstation games in my "New" Game Library?@PlayStation This is how you wanna do us when your trying to sell a all digital PS5? All my previous purchase's mean nada? Go stumble through a huge download list we can not be bothered to add search function. — irishnerd47 (@irishnerd47) October 13, 2020

This is worse. The website store was the only “decent” way to make PlayStation digital purchase in comparsion to the system storefronts. I also really should’ve saved my wishlist down, but I guess money saved. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jay ✊🏾❤️💯 (@Say_Jayx31) October 13, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why Sony has made these exact changes. That said, if a clarification or explanation comes in the form of a comment or statement, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

