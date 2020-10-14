Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Spider-Cat Footage

✖

Besides Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature a third character that uses the "Spider-Man" name: an orange cat that belongs to a bodega owner. Oddly enough, the little guy seems to play a big role in the game! After saving the cat, Miles will have the option of working together with the kitty, and Spider-Cat will even participate in Miles' finishers. The news was revealed as part of Game Informer's coverage yesterday, but now there's video featuring the two Spider-Men in action. The video from Game Informer can be found embedded below, but viewers should expect some story spoilers.

As seen in the video, Spider-Cat wears half of a Spider-Man mask when traveling inside Miles's backpack. During finishers, Spider-Cat leaps out, attacking foes with its claws. While the cat's owner is seen in the video, it's unknown whether or not the cat has other close friends or family that might be put in danger, should its true identity be revealed. Both Peter and Miles have had to endure a number of tragedies related to their secret identities over the years. Spider-Cat's mask is probably more for show than anything else, but it's possible that the feline friend has good reason to keep its identity a secret. Better safe than sorry!

The feline Spider-Man is an interesting addition to the game. The cat does not have any real roots in the comics, but its appearance in the game could lead to appearances in other media, should it prove popular enough. In recent issues of the Amazing Spider-Man comic, Peter Parker took on a pet of his own, in the form of the alien creature Gog. Now that Miles has a pet, perhaps we could see Peter swinging around with Gog in the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man! Of course, Ms. Lion might be a possibility as well, given the fate of May Parker at the end of Marvel's Spider-Man. Either way, Spider-Cat could open up some interesting possibilities for the future of the series!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? What do you think of Spider-Cat? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!