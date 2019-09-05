PlayStation Reveals Its Tokyo Game Show Lineup

Sony has announced its plans for games it’ll be presenting at Tokyo Game Show, and it’s boasting a lineup of big exclusives and third-party titles like Death Stranding, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Ghost of Tsushima. Virtual reality titles and other games we still know little about such as Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil game will also be present and playable at the event, but those at home and can’t play themselves will be able to catch all the trailers as they’re revealed.

A breakdown of Sony’s event plans can be seen through the PlayStation Japan site (via Gematsu) where lists of games show what’ll be playable and what’ll be presented during the live show. Sony’s bringing a total of 20 playable PlayStation 4 games to the event, not including ones that will be available for PlayStation VR. Even if you’re not attending the event, you can expect to hear impressions from those who’ve played the newest, unreleased games there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation’s live show includes eight games: Capcom’s Resident Evil project that’s currently called “Project Resistance,” Nioh 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake, SEGA’s new Yakuza game, Gran Turismo Sport, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Stage events will be held for these games that those at home can watch via Twitch and YouTube, but neither the links for those streams nor a set schedule are live yet.

Beyond those games, Sony has a larger list of titles it’ll showcase in some form during the event. An exhibition list found here includes 65 games that’ll make an appearance at the event, many of them ones included in the previous lists of playable or featured games. The list also denotes whether they’ll be playable or whether we’ll just see a trailer for them. Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are just a few notable games that’ll receive only trailers during the event. Sucker Punch’s Andrew Goldfarb did temper expectations for Death Stranding though by saying he imagined Sony might just be showing old trailers at the booth.

Tokyo Game Show is scheduled to begin on September 12th and will run until September 15th, so expect to see all of these games showcased in some way throughout the event’s duration. Sony is expected to share a more detailed schedule closer to the time of the event so we’ll know when to tune into the live presentation.