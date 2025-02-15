PlayStation’s Fairgame$ Is Potentially Delayed

Sony has no shortage of titles on the PlayStation 5, many of which are exclusives and critically acclaimed. Even with an already impressive roster of games available, Sony is looking toward the future and has multiple projects under different studios. With the recent State of Play, fans were able to see many of these, gaining more information, getting a look at in-depth gameplay, and receiving a release date in some cases. However, one title was notably absent, leaving many fans wondering what was going on with it. This title was Haven Studios’ Fairgame$, a competitive multiplayer heist game that would be a new IP and the studio’s first project.

Fairgame$ was first announced in 2023, but not much has been said or shown about the game since then. Many expected to see it at the recent PlayStation State of Play, which turned out not to be the case. This has led many to believe it was delayed or canceled.

No official word has been given, but industry veteran Jeff GrubB and co-host Mike spoke about Sony’s State of Play on episode 385 of the Game Mess podcast. Fairgame$ was brought up, specifically about its absence during PlayStation’s State of Play. Jeff Grubb had this to say about the upcoming title.

“No Fairgame$ this year. Fairgame$ as far as I’m aware has been pushed to 2026,” Grubb said.

If this is the case, it points to either some internal issues regarding development, or maybe Fairgame$ has expanded beyond the initial scope and simply needs more time. Sony may have also held onto the game for other reasons, such as slated it for a less busy release. Many studios are actively avoiding launching games around the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, and Fairgame$ may be one of these affected.

When Fairgame$ was announced, Haven Studios shared a CGI reveal trailer, which presumably gave a look at what players could expect from the gameplay. Various teams, consisting of three players, would compete to rob high-value targets. Getting past security, infiltrating vaults, and battling other players all seem to be core pillars of Fairgame$.

PlayStation Fairgame$ Characters breaking in.

From the trailer, it looked like there would be specific characters, each with different abilities and playstyles. One character was seen creating shields that could reflect security lasers and even stop bullets. It remains to be seen if this was part of the character’s kit or a weapon any character can equip. The first option would make it more team based, while the second would allow for more freedom in teambuilding.

Aside from this trailer, Fairgame$ has gone dark. While no release date was given, it is odd that the title has been silent since 2023, which wouldn’t make a 2026 release out of the question. Regardless, Fairgame$ is slated for PlayStation 5 and PC release, sharing a similar launch as Sony’s other multiplayer-focused games such as Helldivers 2 and Concord. Let’s jump hope it fairs better than the latter, which was ultimately canceled shortly after release.