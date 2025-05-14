Playstation 5’s Price May Increase Soon as Sony Considers Tariffs

Following the news of Microsoft’s decision to increase the price of Xbox consoles and the ongoing tariffs, fans have been concerned about a potential price increase for the PlayStation 5 and other Sony hardware. While fans are unhappy about the Xbox price increase, Sony hadn’t yet made a comment about raising prices, that is, until now. While not concrete, Sony is considering a price increase for PlayStation, specifically citing the tariffs from the United States as the leading factor. No timeline was given, but PlayStation fans may want to start bracing themselves for a price increase soon if things between the United States and China don’t settle down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new information comes from Sony’s CFO Lin Tao during the company’s latest quarterly earnings. Here, Sony speaks on the possibility of raising PlayStation 5’s price due to the situation with tariffs. Lin Tao did not outright say the price was going to increase nor was it said how much of an increase it could face, but did confirm it was a possibility.

playstation 5 and sony dualsense wireless controller.

“In terms of the tariffs, we are not just simply calculating the simple tariffs [prices] to come up with 100 billion yen, but are thinking about the current available information and looking at the market trend, we may pass the price [to customers] and also shipment allocation,” Tao said. “So we are taking different measures in managing to come up to the 100 billion yen.”

Sony’s CEO Hiroki Totoki joined the conversation saying it was possible to produce the PlayStation 5 locally, but individual components are manufactured worldwide. This can lead to complications with the tariffs, so Sony is carefully weighing the decision to raise prices.

It remains to be seen what happens with the tariff situation, but a price increase is very possible. Xbox has raised its prices and Nintendo has increased prices for Nintendo Switch 2 games, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sony do the same, even if the tariff situation is resolved.