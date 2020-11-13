PlayStation and Dark Horse Release Digital SackBoy Comic

✖

To promote the release of SackBoy: A Big Adventure on PlayStation 5, Dark Horse Comics has produced an all-new story that takes place inside the world of the game. Written by Sean McKeever and illustrated by Ron Chan and Maria Capelle Frantz, the comic acts as a prequel to the events in A Big Adventure. Titled The Gathering Storm, the comic reveals a previously untold adventure starring the Knitted Knight Scarlet, who also happens to be SackBoy's mentor. For fans looking to learn more about the world appearing in the PS5 launch title, the comic should prove to be the perfect thing!

More information about the digital comic can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A spin-off of the Little Big Planet games, SackBoy: A Big Adventure follows the titular character on a 3D platforming adventure that can be enjoyed in single-player, or with three other players simultaneously. Developed by Sumo Digital, the game sees Craftworld invaded by a villain named Vex, who has kidnapped SackBoy's friends. To save his friends and his world, the hero will have to adventure through multiple lands. The game makes use of the PS5 controller's new haptic feedback feature; as SackBoy moves across different materials, players can notice the change through the game's haptics.

While the game does take advantage of some of the PS5's new features, SackBoy: A Big Adventure is one of several first-party games for the console that were later announced for PS4, as well. The presence of these games on multiple platforms could convince some PlayStation fans to hold-off on purchasing the next-gen console until some point in the future, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will be the case, or if the promise of better graphics and next-gen features will convince players to upgrade. Regardless, more fans will have the chance to enjoy games like SackBoy sooner, rather than later.

SackBoy: A Big Adventure is now available on PS4 and PS5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you pick-up Sackboy: A Big Adventure? What PlayStation 5 exclusives are you enjoying thus far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!