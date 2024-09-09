Days Gone Director Speaks Out Against the Game's Representation in Astro Bot

The director of the PlayStation 4-era open-world game Days Gone has expressed his dislike at the title being represented in Team Asobi's Astro Bot. Released at the end of this past week, Astro Bot features cameos and nods to numerous PlayStation titles from the brand's history. From newer franchises like Horizon to older properties like Ape Escape, Astro Bot puts a spotlight on dozens of PlayStation games and their characters. And while Days Gone is one such series to have received a nod in the game, the creative director of the project has expressed disappointment in such a crossover.

In a series of messages on his X account, Days Gone director John Garvin said that he finds it "sad" to see what the franchise has been turned into in Astro Bot. Garvin, who is no longer a member of Bend Studio, shamed his former company for using Deacon St. John, the main protagonist of Days Gone, to promote "some small game." He added that he thinks this move doesn't protect the legacy of Bend Studio and reduces Deacon "to a cartoon shill."

The reason why Garvin is surely upset in this manner is due to the way his relationship with PlayStation came to an end. Notably, Garvin and many former team members at Bend Studio pitched Sony on creating a sequel to Days Gone, but the idea was turned down by those in charge. This decision led to Garvin eventually departing from Bend and potentially marked the end of the Days Gone franchise. As a result, Garvin likely doesn't enjoy seeing PlayStation spotlight Days Gone in any capacity when the company was previously against a potential sequel.

While Garvin is very much against seeing Days Gone represented in this manner, those currently at Bend Studio seem to feel differently. Kevin McAllister, the current community manager at Bend, praised Team Asobi for featuring Deacon St. John in the platforming title. McAllister spoke on behalf of the entire team at Bend Studio and said that they're "incredibly honored" to see the franchise represented in this capacity.

"Astro Bot is a masterpiece! Such a well-designed, creative, and polished experience that brings me so much joy," McAllister said. "Thank you again Team Asobi for including Days Gone into your wonderful game. Our team is incredibly honored. Please go play it and say hi to Deacon for me."