PlayStation’s Best PS5 Game of 2024 Is Being Discounted at Random

PlayStation’s most acclaimed PS5 game of 2024 is being hit with some big discounts, but said deals aren’t for everyone. While 2024 has been considered a down year for PlayStation on the first-party front, it has still released some great exclusives on PS5. Titles like Helldivers 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition, and Until Dawn have been popular with fans on PS5, despite most of these games simply being remasters or remakes. Fortunately, one PS5 game has stood out amongst the crowd since its arrival, and now, that title is seeing some sizable price cuts for PlayStation users.

Recently posted to the PS5 subreddit, a number of PlayStation fans mentioned that they have been offered sales for Astro Bot. Released in early September, Astro Bot has been a critical darling for PlayStation and has amassed an impressive 94/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. This hasn’t just made Astro Bot the best-reviewed PS5 game all year, but it’s the second highest-reviewed overall sitting only behind Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

When it comes to this sale for Astro Bot, well, that’s where things start to get weird. Currently, Astro Bot hasn’t been hit with any discounts on the PlayStation Store or at various retailers since its launch and has continued to retail for $59.99. Despite this, multiple Reddit users shared screenshots proving that PlayStation has given them the option to purchase Astro Bot at discounts that start at 5% off and seem to maximize at 25% off. These discounts extend not only to the base game, but the Deluxe Edition of Astro Bot as well.

The strange thing about this is that PlayStation hasn’t publicly acknowledged how one even qualifies for this deal on Astro Bot. The one element that does seem to be in common amongst those who have been given the option to purchase the game at a lower cost is that they reside in the United States. Other than this, PlayStation seems to be pushing out the discount with no rhyme or reason to select PS5 owners.

As one user on Reddit noted, PlayStation could be testing the viability of these various Astro Bot discounts to see which ones are the most alluring to potential customers. After this testing phase, it will then begin a formal sale that will be open to everyone. While there’s no way to know for sure if this will be the case, there’s a good chance that Astro Bot could get a discount of some sort on the PS Store during the holiday season.

Until then, if you’ve been looking to pick up Astro Bot for yourself, you might want to check the PlayStation Store right now and see if you’re being offered the game at a lower cost. Although you might not be granted a discount of any sort, it’s worth taking a look just in case.

[Thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle]