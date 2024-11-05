Brand New AAA PS5 Game Is Already Free to Own

A brand new PS5 game from a AAA publisher that just released today is already free to download and own for good. Generally speaking, the PS5 already has a lot of free games as titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Roblox, Genshin Impact, Overwatch 2, and so many others fall into this category. Surprisingly, though, the game that is now free on PS5 doesn’t fall into this free-to-play section of the platform and is instead available at no cost thanks to a limited-time promotion.

Available now, Death Note: Killer Within is the game in question that is free on PS5. Released today by publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, Killer Within is a multiplayer title that ties in with the popular Death Note anime and manga series. In fact, Death Note: Killer Within is the first such Death Note game to ever be released in Western markets as previous titles related to the franchise were only available in Japan.

As for the manner in which Death Note: Killer Within is free, it’s actually a PlayStation Plus title for the month of November 2024. This means that all PS Plus subscribers at the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers will be able to grab Killer Within for no cost whatsoever. While this doesn’t necessarily make Killer Within outright “free”, tens of millions of PlayStation users are subbed to PS Plus and should be able to take advantage of this offer without issue before it expires on December 3rd. As long as you then remain a member of PS Plus, Killer Within will then stay in your digital PlayStation library.

If you’d like to learn more about Death Note: Killer Within to see if it might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s official trailer and description below.

Death Note: Killer Within

“Death Note: Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players. Players will be split into two teams with different objectives. To win the game, players will need to figure out each other’s identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira’s power or seize the Death Note.