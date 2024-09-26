First PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle Price Revealed, and It's a Heartbreaker

After the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle was revealed, PlayStation fans were impressed by the PS1 aesthetic but were left with one question: how much does the bundle cost? PlayStation, for some reason, withheld that information when the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle was announced, but now, we may know why that price was kept under wraps. The first preorders for the big PS5 Pro bundle have now gone live in Australia and New Zealand which means that we've now seen the first price for the collection, too, and it's just as bad as PlayStation users expected.

EB Games hosted the first PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle preorders which either sold out instantly or weren't supposed to go up at all because the listings for the bundles have now been scrubbed from the site. People still captured screenshots of the bundle before it was removed, however, with the PS5 bundle priced at $1,649.95 over in Australia.

Wario64 shared the screenshot below on Twitter to confirm not only the price but that whatever preorders were allowed in the brief timeframe the listing was live had already sold out. Searching through EB Games for the Anniversary Bundle yields no results at all now -- not even a "sold out" page -- so the listing is 100% gone, for now.

Price for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle in Australia is $1,649.95. For reference, regular PS5 Pro is $1,199 in Australia.



Bundle price could be ~$1100-$1200 US Dollars in America.



Preorders expected on PS Direct at around 7 AM PT in America pic.twitter.com/R1y3zPbFz2 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 26, 2024

As Wario64 pointed out, the base PS5 Pro (which is still up for preorder over on EB Games) costs $1,199. The PS5 Pro in the United States is priced at $699. While we don't know for sure how much the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle will cost in the United States, if the bundle is nearly $500 more than the base PS5 Pro in Australia, PlayStation fans should probably prepare for the bundle to cross the $1,000 mark in the United States.

If preorders for this PS5 Pro bundle have already gone live over in Australia even if it was just for one retailer, we can expect wider preorders to follow soon, likely as soon as Thursday). For those considering getting the PS5 Pro Anniversary Bundle, know that it comes with a limited-edition PS5 Pro, DualSense Edge, DualSense, DualSense charging stand, vertical stand, and a disc drive cover (it does not, for some reason, come with a disc drive itself). The bundle also comes with some extras like a cable connector mimicking the original PS1 design as well as a sticker and some cable ties among other bonuses.

Considering how the PS5 preorders went when the console was first released, we'll probably see these PS5 Pro Anniversary Bundles sell out in minutes, but perhaps PlayStation Direct's sign-in process will mitigate some of the scalping that'll inevitably happen.