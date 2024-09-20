PS5 Pro and 30th Anniversary Edition: Here's Where To Pre-Order The Consoles
The PS5 Pro launches on September 26th. It will be available on Amazon October 10th.
The PlayStation 5 Pro is happening, and gamers certainly have opinions on it. Many will argue that the $700 price tag is far too steep for a performance bump that may or may not be noticeable to the average gamer – and that's before you consider spending an additional $80 on the optional hard drive attachment. However, that drive sold out quickly at retailers like Amazon and Walmart right after the official reveal of the digital-only PS5 Pro, which would indicate that there is at least some interest among PlayStation fans and / or resellers looking to make a quick buck.
On the flip-side, $700 is far cheaper than you would spend on a comparable gaming PC, and there's no doubt that the PS5 Pro will offer a superior experience when playing games like the upcoming GTA 6. Then there's Sony's PS1 30th anniversary collection which will feature a PS1 style makeover for the PS5, PS5 Pro, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal. I think we can all agree that if you're lucky enough to be able to purchase one of those limited edition consoles, it will be worth it even if there's a hefty price premium. This is especially true for the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe, which will include the console along with a DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, a Console Cover for a Disc Drive, and more.
If you're here, odds are you are at least a little curious about picking up the PlayStation 5 Pro. Your first chance to do that will happen on September 26th when pre-orders for the console, including the highly limited PS1 30th anniversary collection, go up at PS Direct with a release date set for November 7, 2024. Odds are that launch will be a fiasco, and if it isn't then you'll know that the PS5 Pro probably isn't going to be a huge seller. If would prefer to get the console at a major retailer, keep tabs on this Amazon link. The PS5 Pro will be available via that link on Amazon starting on October 10th at 7am PT/10am EST. The Amazon launch will probably be a fiasco as well, but having the link early will be an advantage. Additional retailer links will be added below as we get closer to 10/10. Stay tuned.See PS5 Pro on Amazon (Launches October 10th)
The first wave of updgraded games for the PS5 Pro will include:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Features of the PS5 Pro include an upgraded GPU that is said to enable up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, advanced ray tracing that can be cast at 2-3x the speed of the current PS5, and the inclusion of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which is described as "an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail." It also includes a 2TB SSD, which is double the capacity of the PS5 Slim.