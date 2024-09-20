PS5 Pro and 30th Anniversary Edition: Here's Where To Pre-Order The Consoles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: PS5 Pro and 30th Anniversary Edition )

The PlayStation 5 Pro is happening, and gamers certainly have opinions on it. Many will argue that the $700 price tag is far too steep for a performance bump that may or may not be noticeable to the average gamer – and that's before you consider spending an additional $80 on the optional hard drive attachment. However, that drive sold out quickly at retailers like Amazon and Walmart right after the official reveal of the digital-only PS5 Pro, which would indicate that there is at least some interest among PlayStation fans and / or resellers looking to make a quick buck.

On the flip-side, $700 is far cheaper than you would spend on a comparable gaming PC, and there's no doubt that the PS5 Pro will offer a superior experience when playing games like the upcoming GTA 6. Then there's Sony's PS1 30th anniversary collection which will feature a PS1 style makeover for the PS5, PS5 Pro, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal. I think we can all agree that if you're lucky enough to be able to purchase one of those limited edition consoles, it will be worth it even if there's a hefty price premium. This is especially true for the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe, which will include the console along with a DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, a Console Cover for a Disc Drive, and more.

(Photo: PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe )

If you're here, odds are you are at least a little curious about picking up the PlayStation 5 Pro. Your first chance to do that will happen on September 26th when pre-orders for the console, including the highly limited PS1 30th anniversary collection, go up at PS Direct with a release date set for November 7, 2024. Odds are that launch will be a fiasco, and if it isn't then you'll know that the PS5 Pro probably isn't going to be a huge seller. If would prefer to get the console at a major retailer, keep tabs on this Amazon link. The PS5 Pro will be available via that link on Amazon starting on October 10th at 7am PT/10am EST. The Amazon launch will probably be a fiasco as well, but having the link early will be an advantage. Additional retailer links will be added below as we get closer to 10/10. Stay tuned.

The first wave of updgraded games for the PS5 Pro will include:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Demon's Souls

Dragon's Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Features of the PS5 Pro include an upgraded GPU that is said to enable up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, advanced ray tracing that can be cast at 2-3x the speed of the current PS5, and the inclusion of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which is described as "an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail." It also includes a 2TB SSD, which is double the capacity of the PS5 Slim.