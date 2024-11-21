One of the PS5’s Biggest Games Won’t Get a PS5 Pro Upgrade

One of the biggest third-party games on PS5 has been confirmed to not receive an upgrade patch for PS5 Pro consoles. Upon the launch of the PS5 Pro earlier this month, a slew of popular games on the platform were immediately updated to run at a higher level with the new PlayStation hardware. On the third-party front, some of the most notable PS5 games to get upgraded included Baldur’s Gate 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Resident Evil 4, and Hogwarts Legacy. Since then, PS5 Pro users have been making it known far and wide which PS5 titles they would like to see upgraded next. Unfortunately, these requests have since resulted in one developer shooting down the idea for its own game.

In a recent interaction on X, developer CD Projekt Red verified that it does not plan to release a PS5 Pro upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077. Following the launch of its Phantom Liberty expansion this past year, CD Projekt has largely moved on to other projects, specifically with The Witcher 4 and its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. As a result, work on Cyberpunk 2077 has essentially been finished and CDPR doesn’t intend to go back to the project to improve the experience for the latest PlayStation console.

“We currently have no plans for [a] PS5 Pro patch,” the studio said in response to one fan’s request.

By all accounts, Cyberpunk 2077 would have been one of the most high-profile third-party games to have been upgraded for PS5 Pro in the PlayStation library. To date, the sci-fi RPG has sold nearly 30 million copies. While this total has obviously been spread out across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, it still has a large enough audience on PS5 to where a PS5 Pro upgrade would’ve been something that millions would’ve loved.

Given the rough state in which Cyberpunk 2077 launched back in 2020, it could also be argued that the game would benefit far more from a PS5 Pro upgrade than many other titles would. While the base version of Cyberpunk on PS5 now performs far better than it once did, there’s still some major room for improvement with the game on consoles in comparison to its PC version. Still, it seems that CD Projekt Red won’t opt to do anything further with Cyberpunk 2077 to optimize it for PS5 Pro unless something changes in the future.