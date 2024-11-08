The Witcher 4 Leak Reveals 2025 Release Date, First Character

A new leak may have revealed a 2025 release date for The Witcher 4, as well as word of one character in the game. Following Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt Red is hard at work on the next installment in The Witcher series, which many on the Internet have tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4.

Officially, CD Projekt Red has not given a release window, let alone a release date for The Witcher 4. In fact, the information and insight it has provided has suggested it is still a little ways off. However, perhaps this assumption is off the mark.

Over on GOG, a digital PC storefront owned by CD Projekt, a listing for The Witcher 4 has been added. More specifically, the placeholder has been added to the GOG app. More than this there is a December 31, 2025 placeholder release date. This doesn’t mean the game is releasing on December 31, 2025. Rather this is a placeholder for a general “2025” release. In other words, this is to say the game is releasing sometime next year, assuming there is something to this placeholder.

What’s more likely with this placeholder date is probably a 2026 release than a 2025 release, but it is still something about the game’s release, which we did not have previously.

In addition to this, a new report about the game has surfaced online. The report comes the way of Redanian Intelligence, a very reliable source when it comes to the series specifically. And according to the outlet, actor Jake Lampert is going to play a character in the game called Branko. How prominent this character is, what role they may play in game, is unclear. No additional information has been divulged by Redanian Intelligence.

As for CD Projekt Red, it has not commented on this leak nor this report. Typically, it does not comment on reports or leaks so we don’t suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

