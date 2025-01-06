PS5 Console Updates Will Be More Frequent in 2025

It seems that Sony is planning to push out new firmware updates for the PlayStation 5 more routinely in 2025. By all accounts, this past year was a pretty big one for the PS5 in a variety of ways. Sony made a handful of major changes to the console and its dashboard, along with pushing out the upgraded PS5 Pro hardware near the end of 2024. Now, it sounds like Sony is trying to keep this momentum going when it comes to new work on the platform this year.

In an interview with Game File, Sony confirmed that it’s looking to update the PS5 at a more frequent cadence than it did before. Previously, Sony typically worked on two major updates for the PS5 each year that it would push out around March and September. Rather than continue with this format, though, Sony is trying to increase the speed at which it releases firmware updates of all kinds. This doesn’t only include smaller patches that just focus on improving “system software performance and stability”, but also those that roll out all-new features for the PS5, such as the “Welcome Hub” which was incorporated this past year.

Part of why Sony is increasing this pace is because it is merely now capable of doing so. Sony says it has done some backend work to the PS5 to ensure that the consoles are more capable of getting updates at a faster rate that don’t require downloads. This is how Sony was able to push out its slate of 30th Anniversary themes for the PS5 this past month as a way of celebrating PlayStation’s history.

Moving forward, it’s hard to know what Sony might look to do with the PS5 next. While the console remains a hit with PlayStation fans, many have continued to suggest that Sony bring back customization features like themes and folders that were so popular with the PS4. To this point, Sony hasn’t shown any indication that it will make good on these longstanding requests, but perhaps that will change in 2025.

[Thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle]